MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Vectrus Inc
* Government did not select company's contract proposal to provide logistics support services in Kuwait and Qatar
* At this time, company is not revising its financial guidance for year ending Dec. 31, 2016
* Says APS-5 contracts contributed $93 million of revenue through June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP