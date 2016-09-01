Sept 1 Mas Real Estate Inc

* Trading statement

* Sees total distribution per share for year ended 30 June 2016 will be between 4,40 and 4,50 euro cents, up between 31,3 pct and 34,3 pct

* Final distribution per share will therefore be between 2,13 and 2,23 euro cents