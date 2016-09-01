Sept 1 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC

* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable recommendation by the magistrate judge in patent infringement litigation

* Says recommendation denying in substantial part defendants' motion to dismiss company's claims

* Patent infringement lawsuit against Qiagen Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

* Says recommendation should now "allow company to press forward with its case against three defendants" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: