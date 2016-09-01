BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 K2 Internet SA :
* Its unit signs framework agreement with Frontex for delivery of IT support services
Says framework agreement's maximum budget is 2,650,000 euros ($2.95 million) and in addition to company's unit two other suppliers will participate in it
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer