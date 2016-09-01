Sept 1 Universal Forest Products Inc :

* Signed a definitive agreement to purchase IDX Corp

* Under terms of agreement, UFPI will acquire all outstanding shares of stock of holding company, IDX Holdings Inc

* Doesn't expect merger to contribute significantly to profitability for remainder of 2016

* Currently targets $25 million to $28 million in EBITDA with approximately $6 million in depreciation and amortization for 2017