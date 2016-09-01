BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Barclays PLC
* Barclays announces reduction in investor fees on BCM ETNS
* Says investor fee rate applicable to etns is being reduced by 0.15 pct per year
* Says change is effective from September 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago