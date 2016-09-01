MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Enbridge
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. and co announced today that EEP and Marathon Petroleum Corporation have formed a new joint venture
* JV entered into an agreement to acquire a 49 percent equity interest in holding company that owns 75 percent of the Bakken pipeline system
* Bakken pipeline system purchased from an affiliate of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. and Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
* EEP, Marathon Petroleum would indirectly hold 75 percent and 25 percent, respectively, of JV's 49 percent interest in holding co of Bakken pipeline
* Purchase price of EEP's effective 27.6 percent interest in the system is US$1.5 billion
* Purchased system consists of the Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline ("ETCO") projects Source - bit.ly/2c3LdT7
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP