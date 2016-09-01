BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 1 KTG Agrar SE :
* Opens bankruptcy proceedings in self administration
* Is insolvent and overindebted in the amount of about 394 million euros ($438.92 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information