BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Sessa Capital L.P. says beneficial ownership of shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc has increased from 8.2 pct to 9.1 pct - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2chgnqr ) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago