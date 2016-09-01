BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Unit Vestel Ticaret signs brand license agreement with Toshiba Visual Solutions
* The agreement includes rights of TV production, sales, marketing and distribution in European market under Toshiba brand license
* The agreement is initially for 5 years period
* With the agreement targets to increase company's competitiveness, brand sales and market share of Toshiba brand TVs over 5 percent in the middle term in the European market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: