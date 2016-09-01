Sept 1 Blirt SA :

* Receives from Japan's patent office a patent for invention concerning research on multidrug-resistance of tumor cells

* The owner of the patent is company's unit BS-154 Sp. z o.o. and patent has been granted for 20 years, starting 2011

* Says that the date of publication of the report there are no visible prospects for commercialization of patent