BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj :
* Negotiations on layoffs concluded
* Whole personnel of PunaMusta Oy and Sanomalehti Karjalainen Oy will be laid off for an average time of 3 weeks during 2017
* Part of layoffs may be however replaced with other cost savings
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer