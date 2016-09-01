BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Rib Software Ag
* Says Rib Software AG (rib) signs a phase ii contract (no. 12 / 2016) to deliver itwo 5d bim in a usd 1.3 billion metro rail government project in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer