Sept 1 Cytokinetics Inc :

* Cytokinetics and Amgen to advance Omecamtiv Mecarbil to phase 3 clinical development

* Phase 3 outcomes trial will be conducted by Amgen in collaboration with Cytokinetics

* Company and Amgen are also planning a potential exercise performance/cardiac function clinical trial to be conducted by Cytokinetics