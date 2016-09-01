Sept 1 Amgen Inc :

* Amgen and Servier extend omecamtiv mecarbil collaboration in chronic heart failure

* Servier will make a $10 million option exercise payment, as well as future milestone and royalty payments, to Amgen

* Omecamtiv mecarbil phase 3 development program will move forward in collaboration with cytokinetics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: