Sept 1 Telemedycyna Polska SA :

* Ireneusz Plaza sells 460,000 shares of company at 0.95 zloty ($0.24) each lowering stake in company to 16.2 percent from 24.14 percent

* Ireneusz Plaza is company's CEO