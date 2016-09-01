BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
Sept 1 Telemedycyna Polska SA :
* Ireneusz Plaza sells 460,000 shares of company at 0.95 zloty ($0.24) each lowering stake in company to 16.2 percent from 24.14 percent
* Ireneusz Plaza is company's CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9163 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago