BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 UBS Limited:
* Proposed placing of approximately 40.5 mln ordinary shares in Ibstock Plc
* J.P.Morgan securities and UBS retained by Diamond (BC) S.A R.L to explore opportunity to sell about 40.5 mln shares in Ibstock Plc
* Seller currently owns 190.7 mln shares, corresponding to 47.0 per cent of Ibstock's entire issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago