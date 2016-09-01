Sept 1 UBS Limited:

* Proposed placing of approximately 40.5 mln ordinary shares in Ibstock Plc

* J.P.Morgan securities and UBS retained by Diamond (BC) S.A R.L to explore opportunity to sell about 40.5 mln shares in Ibstock Plc

* Seller currently owns 190.7 mln shares, corresponding to 47.0 per cent of Ibstock's entire issued share capital