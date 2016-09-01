MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Tokyo Dome likely earned a group operating profit of about 6.5 billion yen ($62.5 million) in the February-July half- Nikkei
* Tokyo Dome operating profit is projected to fall 18% to 10.4 billion yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Tokyo Dome expects depreciation expenses to shrink by about 800 million yen for the full fiscal year ending in January - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2ctSv4a) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP