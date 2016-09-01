Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Dome likely earned a group operating profit of about 6.5 billion yen ($62.5 million) in the February-July half- Nikkei

* Tokyo Dome operating profit is projected to fall 18% to 10.4 billion yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Tokyo Dome expects depreciation expenses to shrink by about 800 million yen for the full fiscal year ending in January - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2ctSv4a) Further company coverage: