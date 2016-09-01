CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-(May 11)-BRIEF-Saudi Fisheries reports Q1 loss of 9.2 mln riyals
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Nikkei:
* K's Holdings Corp has sold off all the shares it held in Pc Depot Corp as part of an unwinding of cross shareholdings - Nikkei
* K's Holdings Corp owned 1.97 pct stake in PC Depot Corp as of March 31 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co: