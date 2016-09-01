MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Nikkei:
* Renesas Electronics is collaborating with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop Microcontrollers For Self Driving,Fuel-Saving autos - Nikkei
* Renesas Electronics,Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will start shipping samples for self-driving, fuel-saving autos to customers,taking orders in 2017 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP