Sept 1 OCC :

* OCC cleared contract volume down 24 percent in August

* OCC says cleared contract volume in August was 331,447,840 contracts, down 24 percent from August 2015

* Exchange-Listed options volume reached 322.7 million contracts in August, a 24 percent decrease

* OCC cleared futures volume in August reached 8,705,698 contracts, a nine percent increase from August 2015 volume of 7,984,797 contracts