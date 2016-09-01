MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Williams Partners Lp
* Williams Partners Lp says advances Gulf connector project; files application with Ferc to serve two Gulf coast LNG export facilities
* Construction on first phase of project will begin in Q3 of 2017 in order to be placed into service during second half of 2018
* Freeport LNG export terminal will have three liquefaction trains with expected aggregate export capacity of 15.3 million tonnes per annum
* Williams Partners Lp says freeport LNG export terminal is planned to commence operations in phases between September 2018 and August 2019
* Gulf connector project is designed to deliver 75,000 dth/d to Freeport LNG Development, L.P.'s liquefaction project by second half of 2018
* Cheniere Energy's corpus Christi liquefaction terminal is proposed to have up to five liquefaction trains
* Gulf connector project is designed to deliver 400,000 dth/d to Cheniere Energy's corpus Christi liquefaction terminal in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP