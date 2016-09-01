BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Arabiya Real Estate Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago
Sept 1 Investors Real Estate Trust
* Investors Real Estate trust announces authorization of redemption of 8.25% series a cumulative redeemable preferred shares and distributions for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Board authorized redemption of some or all of its 1.2 million outstanding shares of 8.25% series a cumulative redeemable preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
