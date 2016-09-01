BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Toscafund Asset Management Llp:
* Responds to shareholder circular published by board of Speedy Hire Plc
* Speedy Hire circular shows a "lack of substance"
* Continues to urge shareholders to vote in favour of both resolutions at the general meeting on the Sept. 9 2016
* See no reason to doubt David Shearer's independence and expect he would be a valuable asset in turning around the business of Speedy Hire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago