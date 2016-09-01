Sept 1 Highpower International

* Binding cooperation framework agreement with anshan co-operation co., ltd.

* Acoc proposes to purchase newly issued shares of shenzhen highpower technology.,springpower technology, icon energy system

* The framework agreement includes a 90 day exclusivity provision

* Acoc proposes to purchase newly issued shares for rmb540 million, or approximately us $80.7 million

* As a result of its purchase, acoc would hold more than 50% in each prc subsidiary

* Terms of framework agreement supersedes non-binding proposal from acoc received by unit in november 2015