BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
Sept 1 Sensorion SA
* Sensorion obtains FDA approval to initiate a clinical study of SENS-111 in acute severe vertigo Source text: bit.ly/2c7Mwi4
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago