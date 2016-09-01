MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Procter & Gamble Co
* Commencement of exchange offer for separation of global fine fragrances, salon professional, cosmetics, retail hair color businesses
* Says P&G is offering to exchange shares of Galleria Co. Common stock for shares of P&G common stock
* P&G expects to issue 409.7 million shares of Galleria Co. Common stock in exchange offer
* Exchange offer designed to permit shareholders to exchange shares of P&G stock for shares of Galleria stock at a discount of 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP