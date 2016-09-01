Sept 1 Sony Corp

* Operations at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp's Kumamoto Technology Center were halted to inspect site's building, manufacturing equipment

* Production at Kumamoto Technology Center expected to resume during the morning of September 3, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Says no material impact from Kumamoto earthquakes is anticipated on consolidated results for FY ending Mar 31, 2017 Source - bit.ly/2cia3ip Further company coverage: