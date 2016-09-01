Sept 1 BMW Of North America:

* U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 8 percent in August for total of 25,531 compared to 27,755 vehicles sold in August, 2015

* In total, BMW Group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported August sales of 30,500 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent Source text (bit.ly/2c474tn)