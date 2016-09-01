BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Societe Industrielle et Financiere de L'Artois SA :
* H1 revenue 77 million euros ($86.2 million) versus 70 million euros a year ago, up 10 percent year on year
* H1 operating loss of 2 million euros versus loss of 2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share 10 million euros versus 275 euros million a year ago Source text : bit.ly/2bYgwgR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer