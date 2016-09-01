Sept 1 NIKKEI

* Panasonic Corp aims to increase sales earned through its european units to 1.05 trillion yen for year ending in march 2019 -Nikkei

* Panasonic has acquired British Railway systems provider ADComms For Nearly 10 billion Yen ($96.8 Million) - Nikkei Source:[s.nikkei.com/2ccqUjH]