BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
* Sabby Management LLC reports 6.92 percent passive stake in Hemispherx Biopharma Inc as of August 31 - Sec Filing Source text : bit.ly/2bFyk25 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago