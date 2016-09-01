Dubai government secures $3 billion financing for airports expansion
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.
Sept 1 S&P On Chicago Board Of Education
* Chicago Board Of Education 2016B GO bonds rated 'B+'; other ratings still watch negative
* We kept our 'B+' long-term and underlying ratings on the board's previously issued GO debt
* Believe district's extremely weak cash position leaves it vulnerable to unexpected variances Source: (bit.ly/2c50EdR)
NEW DELHI, May 14 India has not sent an official delegation to attend the "Belt and Road Forum" in Beijing and instead criticised China's global initiative, warning of an "unsustainable debt burden" for countries involved.