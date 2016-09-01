MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Amgen Inc
* FDA approves Blincyto(Blinatumomab) for use in pediatric patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory b-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP