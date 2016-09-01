Sept 1 ChemoCentryx Inc

* Reports initial results from ongoing phase IB clinical trial of CCX872 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer

* Expects to report progression-free survival (PFS) by end of 2016

* CCX872 was well tolerated by advanced pancreatic cancer patients.

* Incidence and rate of adverse events were consistent with data reported historically for Folfirinox alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: