MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces formation of Beacon Discovery Inc, an independent, privately held drug discovery incubator
* Arena to have certain rights to compounds developed by Beacon, will collaborate with Beacon in support of Arena's proprietary pipeline programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP