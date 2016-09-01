BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Arabiya Real Estate Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago
Sept 1 Fedex Corp :
* International Brotherhood Of Teamsters -urges Fedex shareholders to vote against advisory vote to approve executive compensation at AGM - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bFW7Qz) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago
May 14 National Real Estate Bank For Development :