MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Williams-Sonoma Inc
* Amended its reimbursement agreements, dated as of August 30, 2013 to extend maturity dates of agreements
* The latest expiration possible for any future letters of credit issued under facilities is now January 23, 2018
* Aggregate credit available under facilities remains at $70 million Source: (bit.ly/2bYJrkH) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP