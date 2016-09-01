Sept 1 Cyanotech Corp

* Revolving credit agreement with First Foundation Bank entered into on June 3 became effective

* Agreement became effective after co, bank received approvals from state of Hawaii to secure lien on co's leasehold property in Kona

* Credit agreement allows company to borrow up to $2,000,000 on a revolving basis - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bYK5Pb)