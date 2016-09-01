MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Benefitfocus Inc
* Co and certain subsidiaries of company entered into a waiver to its credit agreement, dated as of February 20, 2015 - SEC filing
* Company has ability to meet requirement by borrowing under credit agreement ahead of a month-end
* As of end of July 2016, company had borrowing capacity under revolver of $54.8 million
* Company expects that as of August 31, 2016, it will be in full compliance with terms of credit agreement
* Waiver provides for a waiver of (i) minimum liquidity requirements of section 7.1(a) of credit agreement as of July 31, 2016
* Waiver provides for payment of higher rate of interest on obligations to extent otherwise required prior to date of execution of waiver Source: (bit.ly/2bYLjds) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP