MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc
* To reflect acquisition of Apple Ten, company is updating its operational and financial outlook for 2016
* Sees FY 2016 comparable hotels REVPAR growth 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $370 million to $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP