MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Insulet Corp
* Says on September 1 entered into a materials supplier agreement with Flextronics Medical Sales and Marketing
* Manufacturing by Flextronics of devices will continue to be done at a facility in China owned and operated by a subsidiary of Flextronics
* Under new agreement Flextronics will continue to produce, manufacture co's omnipod insulin management system, drug delivery devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP