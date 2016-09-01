Sept 1 Insulet Corp

* Says on September 1 entered into a materials supplier agreement with Flextronics Medical Sales and Marketing

* Manufacturing by Flextronics of devices will continue to be done at a facility in China owned and operated by a subsidiary of Flextronics

* Under new agreement Flextronics will continue to produce, manufacture co's omnipod insulin management system, drug delivery devices