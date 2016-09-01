BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
Sept 1 Softbank Group Corp :
* 3,700 Softbank and Y!Mobile stores in Japan to become 'pokestops' and 'Gyms' in 'Pokemon Go'
* Partnership agreement with Niantic Inc and the Pokemon company for the smartphone game app 'Pokemon Go'
* 3700 Softbank-branded stores and Y!Mobile-branded stores in Japan will appear as 'Pokestops' or 'Gyms' in the Pokemon Go game from Sept
* Pokemon Go collaborative campaigns and services unique to softbank will also be considered in the future Source text: (bit.ly/2bGmmqf)
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.