BRIEF-Avita Medical says on-track to file a PMA with U.S. FDA in mid-2017
* Company on-track to file a PMA with U.S. Food & Drug Administration in mid-2017
Sept 2 Orexo AB
* Orexo completes 1,080 patient rezolv study and reports on improved treatment of opioid dependent patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Company on-track to file a PMA with U.S. Food & Drug Administration in mid-2017
WASHINGTON, May 17 Scandals enveloping U.S. President Donald Trump have left Republican lawmakers and lobbyists increasingly gloomy about the prospects for passing sweeping tax cuts, a rollback of Obamacare and an ambitious infrastructure program.