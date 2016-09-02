Sept 2 Segro Plc :
* SEGRO Plc today publishes a trading update for period
since 30 june 2016
* "Occupational demand for modern, well-located warehouse
space has continued to be strong over past two months."
* Although it is too early to assess longer term impact of
UK vote to leave EU, it has not yet had a material impact on our
operating business
* Our vacancy rate remains low and we have seen further net
absorption of existing space
* In addition, since 30 June 2016, we have signed
unconditional pre-let agreements for 188,600 sq m of space
across Europe which will generate 6.0 million stg of new
annualised headline rent
* "There has been limited investment transactional activity
in warehouse sector in what is traditionally a quiet period"
* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of
2016, we contracted 9.9 million stg of new rent during period
since 30 June 2016
* Vacancy rate has remained stable since 30 June 2016 at 4.8
per cent reflecting completion of speculative space not yet let
during period
* Ents are continuing to improve in our UK markets,
especially in London and South East England.
* In calendar year to 25 August 2016, new rents on review
and renewal were 4.8 per cent higher in UK
* We expect to make further disposals over coming year which
will provide funds for investment
* These will primarily be big box warehouses and land in
continental europe offered to our selp joint venture, along with
other tactical disposals of mature assets
