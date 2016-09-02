Sept 2 Segro Plc :

* SEGRO Plc today publishes a trading update for period since 30 june 2016

* "Occupational demand for modern, well-located warehouse space has continued to be strong over past two months."

* Although it is too early to assess longer term impact of UK vote to leave EU, it has not yet had a material impact on our operating business

* Our vacancy rate remains low and we have seen further net absorption of existing space

* In addition, since 30 June 2016, we have signed unconditional pre-let agreements for 188,600 sq m of space across Europe which will generate 6.0 million stg of new annualised headline rent

* "There has been limited investment transactional activity in warehouse sector in what is traditionally a quiet period"

* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of 2016, we contracted 9.9 million stg of new rent during period since 30 June 2016

* Vacancy rate has remained stable since 30 June 2016 at 4.8 per cent reflecting completion of speculative space not yet let during period

* Ents are continuing to improve in our UK markets, especially in London and South East England.

* In calendar year to 25 August 2016, new rents on review and renewal were 4.8 per cent higher in UK

* We expect to make further disposals over coming year which will provide funds for investment

* These will primarily be big box warehouses and land in continental europe offered to our selp joint venture, along with other tactical disposals of mature assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)