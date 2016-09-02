Sept 2 Orion Oyj :

* Says the company and Menarini Group collaborate on budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler combination product for asthma and COPD

* Agreement is for co-marketing of Easyhaler in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal

* Parties have also agreed on exclusive license and distribution arrangement in France and Turkey

* Parties will market budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler under their own brands

* Menarini Group is Italian pharmaceutical company