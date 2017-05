Sept 2 Sonoco Products Co :

* Alcore S.A.R.L. - will raise prices for paper-based tubes and cores by up to 8 percent to all customers in europe

* Alcore S.A.R.L-" increase follows a recent rise in coreboard prices across europe driven predominantly by higher raw material costs,"

* Alcore - raised prices for paper-based tubes and cores to all customers in europe, effective from shipments beginning on oct 1, 2016