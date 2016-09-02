Sept 2 Mccarthy & Stone Plc :
* Full year trading update
* Fy legal completions increased by 20pct to 2,299 units
(2015: 1,923)
* Fy revenue increased by 31pct to c.£635m (2015: £486m)
* Fy net average selling price increased by 8pct to £259k
(2015: £239k)
* As anticipated in our trading update on 29 june, we have
required somewhat higher levels of incentives in order to
deliver our volume out-turn
* Expect to announce at least a c.100 bp improvement in
underlying operating margins in second half of year versus first
half
* Should enable group to increase its fy underlying profit
before tax 1 by c.19pct
* New reservations have been at a lower level than we saw in
first nine months of financial year and cancellations have been
at higher levels
* Too early to judge medium term impact of Brexit, prolonged
secondary housing market weakness could impact ability to
deliver fy volume growth target
* Has been some improvement in customer sentiment during
month of august
* Too early to predict at this stage whether these improving
conditions will persist into new financial year
