* Has reached a global settlement regarding trade mark
infringement disputes with high-performance cycle wear
manufacturer Assos of SWITZERLAND GmbH and german menswear
retailer, Anson's Herrenhaus KG
* Agreements have been entered into whereby Asos is to pay a
total of 20.2 million stg in cash, in a full, final and global
settlement of all outstanding litigation with each of assos and
anson's
* Payment will be reported as an exceptional item at year
end
