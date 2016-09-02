Sept 2 Asos Plc :

* Has reached a global settlement regarding trade mark infringement disputes with high-performance cycle wear manufacturer Assos of SWITZERLAND GmbH and german menswear retailer, Anson's Herrenhaus KG

* Agreements have been entered into whereby Asos is to pay a total of 20.2 million stg in cash, in a full, final and global settlement of all outstanding litigation with each of assos and anson's

* Payment will be reported as an exceptional item at year end