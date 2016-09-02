Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Caterpillar Inc contemplates allocation of production from
Gosselies, Belgium, to other manufacturing facilities
* Caterpillar Inc - Announcement starts consultation
process, which could result in closure of Gosselies site and a
collective lay-off
* Caterpillar Inc - Announcement is in connection with
global restructuring and cost savings plan announced in
September 2015
* Caterpillar Inc - Says it also contemplated to allocate
component production to external suppliers and other Caterpillar
facilities
* Caterpillar Inc - Contemplating to allocate volumes that
are produced at Gosselies facility to manufacturing facility in
Grenoble, France
* Caterpillar Inc - "If this intention would be confirmed,
it would result in a collective lay-off of about 2,000
employees and in closure of Gosselies site"
